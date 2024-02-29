English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Cabinet Greenlights India’s First Semiconductor Fab by Tata Group and Taiwan’s PSMC

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the country's first semiconductor fab to be made by the Tata Group jointly with Powerchip Taiwan.

Digital Desk
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Cabinet Greenlights India’s First Semiconductor Fab by Tata Group and Taiwan’s PSMC | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the country's first semiconductor fab to be made by the Tata Group jointly with Powerchip Taiwan. The semiconductor fab will emerge in Dholera with a capacity of 50,000 wafers per month, said IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on February 29.

A net investment of ₹27,000 crore will go into the fab. 48 million chips per day will be produced from the unit, once the full capacity is reached.

Advertisement

While addressing a press conference Vaishnaw said, “Today the Prime Minister has taken an important decision to set up semiconductor fab in the country. The first commercial semiconductor fab will be setup by Tata and Powerchip-Taiwan, whose plant will be in Dholera.”

He added, “All three units will start construction within the next 100 days. 50,000 wafer per month will be manufactured. 300 crore chips will be manufactured annually through this facility. Northeast will get its first semiconductor Unit in Assam. 48 million chips per day will be manufactured from here. Cumulative investment in all three units will be one lakh twenty-six thousand crore. The breakdown is investment in FAB will be 91,000 crore. Investment in the Assam unit will be 27,000 crore. Investment in the Sanand unit will be Rs 7,600 crore.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile talking to ANI at the sidelines of the vent, Vaishnaw said, “Today three semiconductor units have been approved by the Union Cabinet. The Prime Minister has always laid emphasis on making India Atmanirbhar and make in India has been a mission for him. As a part of that mission today, the three semiconductor units and the first commercial fab.”

He stated, “This will lay the foundation for a very important sector which is semiconductor which is a foundational industry. The first is a commercial fab. This will be a joint venture of Tata and Power Chip of Taiwan. This plant will basically manufacture about 50 wafers per month. 50 wafers per month will be manufactured in this plant. It will cater to electric vehicles, power electronics, the telecom sector, the defence sector, and consumer electronics.”

Advertisement

He added, “So this will be a big leap for India. This will be a major turnaround point for India's manufacturing sector. The second unit is in Assam. This is again a very significant unit. A large capacity unit. Four crores eighty lakh chips will be manufactured every day from this plant...These three plants will generate about 26,000 direct employment and about one lakh indirect employment.”

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

4 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

6 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

6 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

6 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

18 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

18 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

18 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

18 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba banned for 4 years for doping

    Sports 2 minutes ago

  2. 20 Indians Trapped In Russia-Ukraine Warzone Send SOS

    World5 minutes ago

  3. Reliance signs JV agreement with Walt Disney

    Business News6 minutes ago

  4. India Q3 GDP grows at 8.4%, beats estimates

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  5. 'Just to penalise these 2 is not correct': 1983 WC-winner on Ishan, Iyer

    Sports 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo