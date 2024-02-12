Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:54 IST
Cadbury Dairy Milk Responds After Hyderabad Man Finds Live Worm In Chocolate
Cadbury responds to live worm found in chocolate, sends representatives after public outcry, legal action threatened by customers.
A Hyderabad man found a live worm in a Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate bar bought from a metro station. Robin Zaccheus shared a video on social media, exposing the unsettling discovery and attaching the purchase bill from Ratnadeep Retail store at Ameerpet metro station.
He posted on X 3 days ago, about finding a live worm in a Cadbury Dairy Milk which he bought from the metro station. He wrote in his caption, “Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today..
Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?
@DairyMilkIn @ltmhyd @Ratnadeepretail @GHMCOnline @CommissionrGHMC”
Tagging all the responsible authorities.
Following public outcry, Cadbury Dairy Milk responded by sending a representative to Zaccheus's residence. The representative acknowledged the issue, took photographs of the contaminated chocolate, and cited storage conditions as a potential cause.
He shared the post with a caption, “A presentative of the @DairyMilkIn has visited my place today and checked the product. Acknowledged the issue and the person himself has witnessed the dead worm and he has taken the pictures. Further, the company cites issue with storage and further investigating the matter. I’ve informed the company of my intentions to take legal action very soon. @Dirkvandeput”
Zaccheus expressed dissatisfaction with the company's response and announced his intention to pursue legal action. This incident underscores the importance of stringent quality control measures in the food industry.
