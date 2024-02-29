Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Cadbury in Hot Water After Lab Confirms Presence of 'Worms' in Dairy Milk Chocolate | Details Here

The chocolates sent for testing were Cadbury's Dairy Milk Roasted Almond and Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut variants.

Digital Desk
Cadbury in Hot Water: Lab Confirms Presence of 'Worms' in Chocolate
Cadbury in Hot Water: Lab Confirms Presence of 'Worms' in Chocolate | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Telangana State Food laboratory has found white worms and webs in two Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates that were sent by a man for testing. In its report, the laboratory said the chocolates were "unsafe" for consumption.

The Telangana State Food Laboratory found white worms and webs in two samples of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates sent for testing.  According to the laboratory's report, the chocolates were deemed "unsafe" for consumption. The chocolates sent for testing were Cadbury's Dairy Milk Roasted Almond and Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut variants.

For the unversed, activist Robin Zaccheus bought the chocolates from a supermarket in Hyderabad's Ameerpet on February 9. After discovering worms in the chocolates, he sent them for testing.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Zaccheus shared the report of the Telangana State Food Laboratory. "The sample contains white worms and webs and hence is considered unsafe under Section 3 (zz) (iii) (ix) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the report by the laboratory said.

The activist then tagged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged him to penalise FMCG companies for supplying unsafe products that children consume very often. “Dear Mansukh Mandviya ji, my sincere appeal to you! Pls do not let not these companies make mockery of the system. These violent must be strictly punished and licenses should be cancelled”, he added. 

Reacting to the post, Mondelez, the parent company of Cadbury, assured consumers that the product remained unaffected throughout the manufacturing process.

"Mondelez follows the internationally accepted HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) programme, which is the most comprehensive food safety system in the world, to ensure that our products are free from any physical, chemical and microbiological issues," Mondelez shared on X.

"Chocolate, like any other food product, requires specific care and attention in the distribution chain, retail environment and in storage. We have tested the samples of the same batch, as well as other batches manufactured around the same time, and found no issues," it added. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

