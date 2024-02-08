Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Cafe Owner in Australia Throws Out Family of Crying Children, Internet Reacts

A cafe owner in Australia stirred controversy by asking a family to leave due to their crying children, as reported by the New York Post.

Manasvi Asthana
Cafe owner kicks out family of tantrum-throwing toddler
Cafe owner kicks out family of tantrum-throwing toddler | Image:Cafe owner kicks out family of tantrum-throwing toddler
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A cafe owner in Australia stirred controversy by asking a family to leave due to their crying children, as reported by the New York Post. Laura Edwards, the mother witnessed the management at Adele's Cafe on Magnetic Island threatening to involve the police if they didn't depart. Her call for a boycott triggered online debates with some supporting the cafe owner's decision.

In the video posted by Ms Edward on her social media, X (formerly known as Twitter) she can be heard saying, "Adelle's Cafe - do not support. Absolutely disgusting. Don't support this business." A child can be heard crying in the background as the clip plays, as reported.

On the other hand, the cafe owner, Adrian Dalloste told a local news outlet that the 'tantrum-throwing' children were crying since 15 min before he finally took an action.

Mr Dalloste explained the situation by saying, "Both children became upset when told they would be sharing a gelato between them, one of the children swiped decorations from the counter and threw a steel flask on the tile floor."

He said their cries were bothering other customers and ruining their experience.

"For approximately 15 minutes the children were crying and screaming disturbing the other clientele trying to enjoy their meals and the ambiance of the cafe. The crying and screaming was constant and loud," said Mr Dalloste.

At first the man said he politely asked the family to leave as they were causing disturbance to the other customers but they became aggressive and refused to leave. They only left when he threatened to call the police.

Even through some netizens criticized his actions, Mr Dalloste also found unexpected support on social media.

Reactions on social media

"Good on the business owner, I would of done the exact same thing. He has a duty to make sure everyone has an enjoyable experience. I have kids and when they were little, if they carried on like little brats I would of packed up and left out of the respect for others," one X user commented.

"Responsible parents should either have taught said children how to behave and show respect for others or remove them from annoying others," wrote another user.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

