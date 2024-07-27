sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:51 IST, July 27th 2024

CAG Flags Shortage of Healthcare Personnel, Irregularities in Medical Procurement in Chhattisgarh

CAG has highlighted the shortage of government healthcare personnel and irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment in Chhattisgarh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CAG flags shortage of healthcare personnel in Chhattisgarh
CAG flags shortage of healthcare personnel in Chhattisgarh | Image: X/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:51 IST, July 27th 2024