sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Cal HC Orders Interim Bail to Man in Custody for Over 11 Years on Charge of Killing Stepdaughters

Published 13:40 IST, September 30th 2024

Cal HC Orders Interim Bail to Man in Custody for Over 11 Years on Charge of Killing Stepdaughters

A case was started at Lake police station and the Kolkata Police arrested Ishtiaq Ahamad in 2013 on the charge of murdering the two girls. He has been in custod

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi High Court bans Crocodile International from using Lacoste’s trademark
Cal HC Orders Interim Bail to Man in Custody for Over 11 Years on Charge of Killing Stepdaughters | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:40 IST, September 30th 2024