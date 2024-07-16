sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:16 IST, July 16th 2024

Calcutta HC Restrains Mamata from Making Defamatory Statements Against Governor

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday restrained West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against Governor CV Ananda Bose in an interim order till August 14.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mamta Banerjee
Calcutta HC Restrains Mamata from Making Defamatory Statements Against Governor | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
