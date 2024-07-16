Published 21:16 IST, July 16th 2024
Calcutta HC Restrains Mamata from Making Defamatory Statements Against Governor
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday restrained West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against Governor CV Ananda Bose in an interim order till August 14.
