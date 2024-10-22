sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Calling Husband 'Hijra' an Act of Cruelty': Punjab and Haryana High Court Upholds Divorce Order

Published 12:47 IST, October 22nd 2024

'Calling Husband 'Hijra' an Act of Cruelty': Punjab and Haryana High Court Upholds Divorce Order

A family court had granted the divorce decree after the woman's mother-in-law claimed that she would call her son a 'hijra' .

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi High Court bans Crocodile International from using Lacoste’s trademark
'Calling Husband 'Hijra' an Act of Cruelty': Punjab and Haryana High Court Upholds Divorce Order | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:47 IST, October 22nd 2024