Guwahati: After AIMIM leader Waris Pathan called Himanta Biswa Sarma government "anti-Muslim" for scrapping the Muslim Marriage Act, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday appealed to all Muslim leaders to "act maturely" as the proposed law intends to eradicate several social menaces like child-marriage. Hazarika also wondered Taking to social media platform X, Hazarika wrote, "How does repealing a 89 year old law that permits the marriage between a small girl and an adult male become anti Muslim? Muslim leaders need to act maturely and stand along side the interest of our daughters rather than standing for abhorrent social evils.

BJP Govt Hates Muslims: AIMIM's Waris Pathan

Earlier in the day, Pathan claimed that BJP brought laws like Triple Talaq as they "hate Muslims." After the Assam Government repealed the Muslim Marriage & Divorce Act, the AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan said, " BJP govt is anti-muslim, the law that is brought by Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, this is violation of article 25, 26 and 28 of the constitution, it is the fundamental right, everyone has the right to practice their religion. The BJP govt hates Muslims...they hate our eating habits. first, they brought a law on Triple Talaq and now a law against Muslim marriage...what is the need for a different law in Assam. As the elections are coming, they are trying to polarise..."

The Assam cabinet on Friday gave a greenlighted the repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 in a bid to end child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "This Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21 respectively, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam," the Assam CM wrote on X. However, Opposition leaders called the decision "discriminatory against Muslims" and an "attempt to polarise voters in an election year".

