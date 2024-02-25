English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 01:09 IST

Can Banning Law That Allows Marriage Between Adult And Girl be 'Anti-Muslim'?: Assam Minister

Earlier, AIMIM leader and spokesperson Waris Pathan claimed that BJP brought laws like Triple Talaq as they "hate Muslims."

Digital Desk
Pijush Hazarika
Pijush Hazarika | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: After AIMIM leader Waris Pathan called Himanta Biswa Sarma government "anti-Muslim" for scrapping the Muslim Marriage Act, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday appealed to all Muslim leaders to "act maturely" as the proposed law intends to eradicate several social menaces like child-marriage. Hazarika also wondered Taking to social media platform X, Hazarika wrote, "How does repealing a 89 year old law that permits the marriage between a small girl and an adult male become anti Muslim? Muslim leaders need to act maturely and stand along side the interest of our daughters rather than standing for abhorrent social evils.

BJP Govt Hates Muslims: AIMIM's Waris Pathan

Earlier in the day, Pathan claimed that BJP brought laws like Triple Talaq as they "hate Muslims." After the Assam Government repealed the Muslim Marriage & Divorce Act,  the AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan said, " BJP govt is anti-muslim, the law that is brought by Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, this is violation of article 25, 26 and 28 of the constitution, it is the fundamental right, everyone has the right to practice their religion. The BJP govt hates Muslims...they hate our eating habits. first, they brought a law on Triple Talaq and now a law against Muslim marriage...what is the need for a different law in Assam. As the elections are coming, they are trying to polarise..."

The Assam cabinet on Friday gave a greenlighted the repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 in a bid to end child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "This Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21 respectively, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam," the Assam CM wrote on X. However, Opposition leaders called the decision "discriminatory against Muslims" and  an "attempt to polarise voters in an election year".
 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 01:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

3 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

9 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

9 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

9 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. History Will Not Forgive...: Sukanta Recounts Sandeshkhali Horror at JNU

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Malyasia, Bhutan Italy, Austria: Tracing Samantha's Off-Duty Travels

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  4. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India News2 hours ago

  5. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Stories2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo