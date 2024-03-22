Can Kejriwal Continue to be Delhi CM After Arrest? What Rules Say | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

'No rule that stops Kejriwal...'

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi had stated, “If there's any leader who's challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Arvind Kejriwal.”

She also said that the Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court against the action by the federal agency. "He will continue as the Chief Minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail. There is no rule that stops him from running the government from jail," Atishi told reporters here.

The AAP leadership affirmed that Kejriwal would continue serving as the Chief Minister, a decision made following a survey conducted under the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' initiative covering 23.8 lakh households in Delhi.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier said that the party MLAs had unanimously decided since Kejriwal had the mandate of the Delhi residents, he would continue to run the government from inside the jail.

Can Kejriwal run his office from jail?

As per the law, a chief minister can only be removed from office if he is convicted in a case. The Representation of the People Act, 1951 includes disqualification provisions for specific offenses, but a conviction of anyone holding the office is mandatory. A CM can be removed from office under two circumstances: loss of majority support in the assembly or through a successful no-confidence motion against the governing government led by the Chief Minister.

What Delhi Prison Rules 2018 allows an undertrial to do

Rule 1349 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, states, "The following facilities should be extended to all under trial prisoners:-

(a) Legal defence

(b) Interviews with lawyers or family members (for legal purposes)

Note: The Superintendent of Prisons may carefully select well-behaved prisoners to avail family interview after giving due consideration to security and other aspects.

(c) Signing Vakalatnama

(c) Delegation of power of attorney

(d) Execution of will

(e) Essential religious necessities as per rules

(f) Applications to courts for legal aid at Government cost as per provisions of law

(g) Other applications to courts

(h) Application to Legal Aid Societies for free legal aid

(I) Such other facilities as are sanctioned by the Government should be extended to under-trial prisoners.

Earlier this year, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had stepped down from his position before getting arrested in alleged land scam case.

Likewise, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, in 1997, after getting convicted in the fodder scam had stepped down as the CM before his arrest. Soon after, his wife Rabri Devi was made the Chief Minister of the state.

Delhi liquor scam

The Delhi liquor scam pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED.

The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return, for which they allegedly paid kickbacks to the AAP.

(with PTI inputs)

