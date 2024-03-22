×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Can Kejriwal Continue to be Delhi CM After Arrest? What Rules Say

ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED
Can Kejriwal Continue to be Delhi CM After Arrest? What Rules Say | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. 

'No rule that stops Kejriwal...'

Advertisement

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi had stated, “If there's any leader who's challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Arvind Kejriwal.”

She also said that the Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court against the action by the federal agency. "He will continue as the Chief Minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail. There is no rule that stops him from running the government from jail," Atishi told reporters here.

Advertisement

The AAP leadership affirmed that Kejriwal would continue serving as the Chief Minister, a decision made following a survey conducted under the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' initiative covering 23.8 lakh households in Delhi.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier said that the party MLAs had unanimously decided since Kejriwal had the mandate of the Delhi residents, he would continue to run the government from inside the jail. 

Advertisement

Can Kejriwal run his office from jail?

As per the law, a chief minister can only be removed from office if he is convicted in a case. The Representation of the People Act, 1951 includes disqualification provisions for specific offenses, but a conviction of anyone holding the office is mandatory. A CM can be removed from office under two circumstances: loss of majority support in the assembly or through a successful no-confidence motion against the governing government led by the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

What Delhi Prison Rules 2018 allows an undertrial to do

Rule 1349 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, states, "The following facilities should be extended to all under trial prisoners:- 
(a) Legal defence
(b) Interviews with lawyers or family members (for legal purposes) 
Note: The Superintendent of Prisons may carefully select well-behaved prisoners to avail family interview after giving due consideration to security and other aspects.

Advertisement

(c) Signing Vakalatnama
(c) Delegation of power of attorney
(d) Execution of will
(e) Essential religious necessities as per rules
(f) Applications to courts for legal aid at Government cost as per provisions of law
(g) Other applications to courts
(h) Application to Legal Aid Societies for free legal aid
(I) Such other facilities as are sanctioned by the Government should be extended to under-trial prisoners. 

Earlier this year, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had stepped down from his position before getting arrested in alleged land scam case.

Advertisement

Likewise, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, in 1997, after getting convicted in the fodder scam had stepped down as the CM before his arrest. Soon after, his wife Rabri Devi was made the Chief Minister of the state.

Delhi liquor scam

Advertisement

The Delhi liquor scam pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. 

Advertisement

The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return, for which they allegedly paid kickbacks to the AAP. 

 

 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ptotest

AAP leaders reactions

a minute ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024

a minute ago
Dhoni and Ruturaj

Captain Dhoni steps down

4 minutes ago
Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas Attacks Kej

6 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Tabloids Intercepted

8 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

9 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Arrested

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni resigns as captain

19 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Kejriwal First Sitting CM

22 minutes ago
kejriwal

Kejriwal

25 minutes ago
Will move to same-day market settlement before FY24 end: SEBI

Mutual Fund inflows

27 minutes ago
Semiconductors

Astera Labs strong start

36 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Kejriwal Arrested

39 minutes ago
Apple iPhone

Apple antitrust case

40 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

41 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

kejriwal taken to ED HQ

42 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP-BJP Tussle

an hour ago
Startup Representative

Entrepreneurial spirit

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

    India News9 hours ago

  2. WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins, check important dates here

    Education10 hours ago

  3. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education11 hours ago

  5. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo