Big Crackdown: Canada Announces New Border Rules Amid Trump Tariff Threats

Ottawa: After Trump hefty tariff threats, Canada has announced a detailed plan to tackle the smuggling of illegal drugs and irregular migration, while ensuring seamless movement of people and goods across its borders. Speaking on Tuesday, Canada’s Minister for Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc, underscored the importance of the measures for North America’s shared prosperity.

“These measures will secure our border against the flow of illegal drugs and irregular migration while ensuring the free flow of people and goods that are at the core of North America's prosperity,” LeBlanc stated.

Strategy Built on Five Pillars

The government’s strategy is built on five pillars: disrupting fentanyl smuggling, equipping law enforcement agencies with advanced tools, enhancing coordination with the US, improving information sharing, and regulating border traffic.

Among the proposed steps is the creation of an aerial surveillance task force involving drones, helicopters, and mobile surveillance towers to monitor areas between official ports of entry. Additionally, the Canada Border Service Agency will receive funding to train dog squads for drug detection and to install advanced scanning equipment at critical entry points.

LeBlanc also elaborated on the ‘joint strike force’ initiative with the US, aimed at addressing cross-border challenges. This force will include synthetic drug units, expanded enforcement teams, and upgraded infrastructure to enhance operational capacity.

The plan coincides with concerns recently flagged by former US President Donald Trump about the trafficking of fentanyl and the movement of undocumented migrants into the US. While migrant crossings and fentanyl seizures at the US-Canada border are lower compared to the southern border, the issues remain a growing concern.

LeBlanc disclosed that initial discussions with Trump’s incoming “border tsar,” Tom Homan, have already taken place. “I’m encouraged by that conversation,” he said.

Last month, LeBlanc joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, a visit reportedly aimed at averting a 25% tariff threat on Mexico.

Trudeau government under pressure

The announcement comes at a crucial time for Prime Minister Trudeau, as his government faces internal challenges following the abrupt resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Freeland, who was also the Deputy Prime Minister, stepped down citing sharp differences with Trudeau on fiscal priorities.

Her resignation has further weakened Trudeau’s minority government, which is already battling low approval ratings. LeBlanc, a trusted ally of Trudeau, was hurriedly sworn in as finance minister on Monday.