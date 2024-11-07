Published 19:29 IST, November 7th 2024
'Smacked Of Hypocrisy': India After Canada Blocks Australian Media Outlet For Playing Jaishankar
External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the Canadian action of blocking the social media handles and certain pages of Australia Today smacked of hypocrisy towards freedom of speech.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Image: AP
18:47 IST, November 7th 2024