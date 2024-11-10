sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:20 IST, November 10th 2024

Canada High Commission Tightens Security After Hindu-Sikh Protest

Security has been increased outside the Canadian High Commission after a Hindu-Sikh group protested against attacks on Hindu temples in Canada.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Canada High Commisison
Secuirty tightened outside Canada High Commission in New Delhi | Image: ANI
17:20 IST, November 10th 2024