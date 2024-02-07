Advertisement

Ottawa: In an ongoing investigation into foreign interference in Canada, a government-appointed commission has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to disclose information regarding potential meddling by India in the country's elections. The commission, established in September, aims to probe foreign influence following reports of alleged Chinese attempts to impact Canadian elections.

Commission to Probe Interference in 2019 & 2021 Elections

According to reports, the commission, led by Quebec Judge Marie-Josee Hogue, has specifically requested documents from the Canadian government related to the purported interference by India during the 2019 and 2021 elections. Its scope extends beyond collecting information.

The statement reads, “relating to alleged interference by India related to the 2019 and 2021 elections.” The commission will also examine the flow of information within the federal government in relation to these issues, evaluate the actions taken in response, assess the federal government’s capacity to detect, deter, and counter foreign interference, and make recommendations on these issues, the commission said, according to a media agency.

The commission is set to present an interim report by May 3, with the final report expected by the end of the year.

Diplomatic Fallout Between India and Canada

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated in recent months, primarily due to Canada's accusations linking Indian agents to the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year. Despite India's rejection of the allegations and its request for evidence, Canadian authorities have yet to charge anyone in connection with the case.

Addressing the strained relations, High Commissioner Sanjay Verma underlined India's collaborative approach, stating, "Our approach right from the beginning was to deal with the entire issue through diplomatic channels." He highlighted the need for specific and relevant information from Canada to address their concerns effectively. Verma expressed eagerness for the resolution of the Nijjar case in Canada.

The commission's inquiry into potential foreign interference includes allegations against China, Russia, and other nations.