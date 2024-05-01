Siddaramaiah requested the PM to direct the MEA & MHA to cancel the Diplomatic Passport issued to Prajwal Revanna. | Image:PTI

Bengaluru: With the row escalating over Hassan MP & now-suspended JDS leader Prajwal Revanna's involvement in the alleged sex scandal in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has turned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in the matter. In a letter addressed to the prime minister on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah has requested that the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs be directed to cancel the Diplomatic Passport issued to Prajwal Revanna, and to ensure his return to face the law.

The 33-year-old, who is a primary accused in the sex scandal, is the grandson of HD Deve Gowda.

Claiming that Revanna had “used his diplomatic passport to travel abroad”, Siddaramaiah urged PM Modi to ensure necessary steps are taken in this regard, including using diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as international police agencies to ensure “absconding MP's swift return” for him to “face the full force of the law”.

Explicit video clips allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women had been circulating in parts of Karnataka in recent days, following which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the allegations levelled against him.

"According to reports, sensing the impending police case and arrest, the accused MP Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad on April 27 itself. It is learnt from reports that he is travelling abroad on his diplomatic passport," Siddaramaiah stated in the letter.

Underlining that the SIT is working to investigate the allegations in the matter, the CM said getting Revanna back to the country is of “utmost importance” so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land.

ಮಹಿಳಾ ದೌರ್ಜನ್ಯದಂತಹ ಗುರುತರ ಆರೋಪ ಹೊತ್ತಿರುವ ಹಾಲಿ‌ ಸಂಸದ ಹಾಗೂ ಎನ್‌ಡಿಎ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟದ ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಪ್ರಜ್ವಲ್ ರೇವಣ್ಣ ಅವರ ಅಶ್ಲೀಲ ವೀಡಿಯೋ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ತನಿಖೆಗಾಗಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ವಿಶೇಷ ತನಿಖಾ ತಂಡ ರಚಿಸಿದೆ.



ಈ ನಡುವೆ ಆರೋಪಿಯು ರಾಜತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಪಾಸ್‌ಪೋರ್ಟನ್ನು ಬಳಕೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು ವಿದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪರಾರಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ… pic.twitter.com/qqkxiXUMjr — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah)

Stressing that there is a “serious case of alleged sexual exploitation” of several women by Prajwal Revanna, Siddaramaiah further said the allegations faced by the suspended JDS leader are "horrific and shameful", and have “shaken the conscience” of the country.

"Our Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), on April 28, under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and investigation has begun in right earnest. Constitution of the SIT was done as soon as the true nature of the alleged crimes against several women emerged and the victims came forward to file complaints against Prajwal Revanna and an FIR was lodged on April 28," he further wrote in the letter.

SIT Issues Notices to HD Revanna, Prajwal Revanna

On Tuesday, MLA HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna were issued notices by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), asking them to appear before the panel for further investigation into the case, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

On 28 April, a woman who used to work at Revanna's house had filed an FIR, following which a case was registered in this regard at the Holenarsipura police station in the Hassan district.

The father-son duo was booked under sections 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint was then referred to the SIT formed to probe the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, after several explicit videos were found to be in circulation in the state.