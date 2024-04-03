Advertisement

New Delhi: A 46-year-old cancer patient allegedly died after multiple hospitals in Delhi refused to admit him for the treatment. The shocking incident reportedly took place on March 30 drawing a big question mark on the working culture of the hospitals in the national capital. The deceased identified as Puneet Sharma, who reportedly travelled to Delhi from Uttarakhand’s Kashipur along with wife and children, was denied admission at as many as 9 hospitals before losing battle for his life. It is being said that Puneet Sharma had come to Delhi to avail treatment for his advanced tongue cancer, which had spread to other organs as well.

Following the incident, Sharma’s wife Sapna alleged that her husband passed away because of government’s negligence, which led to an "institutional death" in Delhi. Lashing out at the hospital administrations, the family shared their ordeal about the experience they had at various Delhi hospitals.

Advertisement

Hospitals reportedly cited unavailability of beds and ventilators

As per reports, the family members stated that they came to Delhi last month for Puneet Sharma’s treatment, who was admitted to the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) on March 16. However, on March 28, referring the patient to the other hospital, the DSCI asked the family to take Sharma to either AIIMS or GB Pant Hospital, citing the unavailability of intensive care facilities at the hospital.

Advertisement

After getting referred, the family reportedly went to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 29, where they were allegedly denied admission without any prior medical examination. As per claims made by the deceased’s wife Sapna, they were told at the hospital about unavailability of enough beds and ventilators and were advised to go to the nearby Safdarjung Hospital.

However, they were even denied admission at the Safdarjung Hospital, claim reports.

Advertisement

From Safdarjung Hospital, the family went to GB Pant Hospital. Surprisingly, despite an intervention from the local police, the hospital administration refused to give admission to Sharma citing lack of beds and ventilators even though Sapna kept pleading for help for the ailing husband for about 9 hours.

Eventually, the family took Puneet back to the DSCI on March 30, where he passed away at around 5 am.

