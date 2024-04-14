Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has declared cancer and Rabies as notifiable diseases | Image: PTI/File | Image: self

The Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to declare cancer and rabies as notifiable diseases, which will pave the way for a database for such ailments.

State cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, “With the declaration of cancer and rabies as notifiable diseases, private and state-run hospitals, which are treating patients of such diseases, will have to inform the government so that a database can be created. It would also help draft long-term policy in future." The council of ministers also gave its nod to the Mukhyamantri Panchayat Protsahan Yojana and Swachh and Swasthya Panchayat Protsahan Yojana, under which 24 best gram panchayats from over 4,300 such institutions in 24 districts would be selected and honoured with Rs 10 lakh each.

Dadel said that five block panchayats from five divisions of Jharkhand would also be selected and would be given Rs 15 lakh each as a reward.

Under Gram Sabha Protsaha Purashkar, Rs 4 lakh will be given to 48 gram sabhas. Besides, two zila parishad will also be selected and awarded Rs 20 lakh each, she said.

Dadel said district and state-level award review committees have also been constituted for the purpose.

As many as 32 agendas were cleared during the meeting, including approval of Rs 463 crore for installing 43,510 tube wells in 4,351 gram panchayats to deal with water crisis during summer.

The Information Security Policy and Data Privacy Policy for Aadhaar Ecosystem 2023 got the cabinet nod, which would help ensure data protection.

Five new police stations, three new outposts and the proposal to upgrade two outposts to full-fledged police stations were approved during the meeting of the council of ministers.

Among other important decisions, the cabinet approved Rs 48 crore under Sidho-Kanhu Krishi Evan Van Rajya Sahkari Sangh Limited, Rs 51.53 lakh compensation amount for 91 people whose movable or immovable assets were damaged during a riot in Lohardaga on January 23, 2020, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) was nominated as industry partner for the upcoming Netarhat Monsoon Retreat Festival and Patratu Lake Festival.