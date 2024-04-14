×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 11:12 IST

Cancer, Rabies to be notifiable diseases: Jharkhand Government

The Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to declare cancer and rabies as notifiable diseases, which will pave the way for a database for such ailments.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jharkhand
Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has declared cancer and Rabies as notifiable diseases | Image: PTI/File | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to declare cancer and rabies as notifiable diseases, which will pave the way for a database for such ailments.

State cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, “With the declaration of cancer and rabies as notifiable diseases, private and state-run hospitals, which are treating patients of such diseases, will have to inform the government so that a database can be created. It would also help draft long-term policy in future." The council of ministers also gave its nod to the Mukhyamantri Panchayat Protsahan Yojana and Swachh and Swasthya Panchayat Protsahan Yojana, under which 24 best gram panchayats from over 4,300 such institutions in 24 districts would be selected and honoured with Rs 10 lakh each.

Dadel said that five block panchayats from five divisions of Jharkhand would also be selected and would be given Rs 15 lakh each as a reward.

Under Gram Sabha Protsaha Purashkar, Rs 4 lakh will be given to 48 gram sabhas. Besides, two zila parishad will also be selected and awarded Rs 20 lakh each, she said.

Dadel said district and state-level award review committees have also been constituted for the purpose.

As many as 32 agendas were cleared during the meeting, including approval of Rs 463 crore for installing 43,510 tube wells in 4,351 gram panchayats to deal with water crisis during summer.

The Information Security Policy and Data Privacy Policy for Aadhaar Ecosystem 2023 got the cabinet nod, which would help ensure data protection.

Five new police stations, three new outposts and the proposal to upgrade two outposts to full-fledged police stations were approved during the meeting of the council of ministers.

Among other important decisions, the cabinet approved Rs 48 crore under Sidho-Kanhu Krishi Evan Van Rajya Sahkari Sangh Limited, Rs 51.53 lakh compensation amount for 91 people whose movable or immovable assets were damaged during a riot in Lohardaga on January 23, 2020, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) was nominated as industry partner for the upcoming Netarhat Monsoon Retreat Festival and Patratu Lake Festival. 

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

3 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo