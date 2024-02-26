English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 20th, 2021 at 23:21 IST

Cannabis worth around Rs 1cr seized in Odisha, 3 held

Cannabis worth around Rs 1cr seized in Odisha, 3 held

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Malkangiri (Odisha), Sep 20 (PTI) Cannabis worth around Rs one crore was recovered from a coal-laden truck in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Monday, and three persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

During a monitoring and checking drive, a team of police personnel intercepted the 14-wheeler goods vehicle in an area under Orkel police station limits and recovered 94 packets of the contraband weighing around 2,256 kg, a senior officer said.

Advertisement

The narcotic substance was hidden in a special chamber of the truck and being taken to Chitrakonda, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and an investigation has been initiated, the officer added. PTI COR HMB BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published September 20th, 2021 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

9 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Innocents Hunted Down, Criminals Walking Scot-Free: Fact-Finding Team

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Srinagar: People Light Candles on Eve of Shab-e-Barat, Watch Rare Sight

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 41000Cr worth 2000 Indian Railway Projects

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Stories2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo