Malkangiri (Odisha), Sep 20 (PTI) Cannabis worth around Rs one crore was recovered from a coal-laden truck in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Monday, and three persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

During a monitoring and checking drive, a team of police personnel intercepted the 14-wheeler goods vehicle in an area under Orkel police station limits and recovered 94 packets of the contraband weighing around 2,256 kg, a senior officer said.

The narcotic substance was hidden in a special chamber of the truck and being taken to Chitrakonda, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and an investigation has been initiated, the officer added. PTI COR HMB BDC BDC