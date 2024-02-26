Updated September 20th, 2021 at 23:21 IST
Cannabis worth around Rs 1cr seized in Odisha, 3 held
- India
- 1 min read
Malkangiri (Odisha), Sep 20 (PTI) Cannabis worth around Rs one crore was recovered from a coal-laden truck in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Monday, and three persons were arrested in this connection, police said.
During a monitoring and checking drive, a team of police personnel intercepted the 14-wheeler goods vehicle in an area under Orkel police station limits and recovered 94 packets of the contraband weighing around 2,256 kg, a senior officer said.
The narcotic substance was hidden in a special chamber of the truck and being taken to Chitrakonda, he said.
A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and an investigation has been initiated, the officer added. PTI COR HMB BDC BDC
Published September 20th, 2021 at 23:21 IST
