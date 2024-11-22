Published 19:46 IST, November 22nd 2024
Car Seriously Injures Two, Then Drags Scooty For Half Kilometre In Lucknow
A car dragged a two wheeler, dragged the scooty and seriously injured two people in a heart-wrenching incident, which took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Car Drags Scooty For Half A Kilometre In Lucknow after seriously injuring two people | Image: X
