Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:18 IST
1 Dead, 3 Missing After Car Falls Into Canal in UP’s Bulandshahr, Rescue Operations Underway
Bulandshahr mishap: Efforts are underway to track the missing people.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bulandshahr: One person was killed, two others sustained injuries and three went missing after a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
The mishap took place in an area which falls under the jurisdiction of Jahangirpur Police Station. The car was carrying eight people when the tragedy struck. NDRF and SDRF teams have also been roped in to carry out the rescue operation.
Advertisement
Bulandshahr District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said, “A car with 8 passengers fell into a canal, 5 were rescued, among them one child has succumbed, two are seriously injured and two are unhurt. Rescue operation is underway to find the 3 missing people, NDRF and SDRF are also coming.”
Efforts are underway to track the missing people. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 07:10 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Kerala SSLC exams 2024 begin todayEducationan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.