The car was carrying eight people when the tragedy struck. | Image: ANI

Bulandshahr: One person was killed, two others sustained injuries and three went missing after a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The mishap took place in an area which falls under the jurisdiction of Jahangirpur Police Station. The car was carrying eight people when the tragedy struck. NDRF and SDRF teams have also been roped in to carry out the rescue operation.

Bulandshahr District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said, “A car with 8 passengers fell into a canal, 5 were rescued, among them one child has succumbed, two are seriously injured and two are unhurt. Rescue operation is underway to find the 3 missing people, NDRF and SDRF are also coming.”

Efforts are underway to track the missing people. More details are awaited.

