Car Runs Over Woman Employee of Kashi Toll Plaza at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Shocking Video Emerges

New Delhi: In a shocking video which emerged on Tuesday, May 14, a car ran over one of the female employees of the Kashi Toll Plaza in Meerut's Uttar Pradesh. Report suggest that the driver was coming from Delhi and the incident happened after the woman employee asked for toll.

A car coming from Delhi crashed into a woman employee on being asked for the toll, said the manager of the Kashi toll plaza. The woman was heavily injured and was rushed to the hospital. The manager demanded strict action from the administration over the same.

“A car coming from Delhi misbehaved with our staff. Upon asking for the toll, the car drove over the staff member, injuring her severely. This is a serious incident and the administration should take proper action so that such incidents do not happen again,” said manager of Kashi Toll Plaza Anil Sharma.

Caught On Camera: Car Runs Over Woman Employee At Toll Plaza On Delhi Meerut Expressway

.

.

In a separate incident, six people have died and one was grievously injured when their car collided with a truck. The incident occurred late on Monday night near Brajghat toll plaza, when the driver lost control over the car and it hit the truck, said the Police.

The seriously grievously injured person has been referred to a hospital in Meerut. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the accident took place at around 12.30 am. The identity of the victims was being ascertained, he added.