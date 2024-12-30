Carter a Statesman of Great Vision, Worked Tirelessly for Global Peace: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former US president Jimmy Carter and praised him as a statesman of great vision who worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the US," he said on X.

Carter, the 39th US president and the third American leader to visit India during which a village in Haryana was named Carterpuri in his honour, died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family, the Carter Centre said.