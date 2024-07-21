Published 22:24 IST, July 21st 2024
Case Filed Against Jindal Group's Senior Executive Accused of Groping Woman on Flight
A case was filed against the senior executive of Jindal Group on Sunday for allegedly groping a woman passenger on a Kolkata-Abu Dhabi flight.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Case Filed Against Jindal Group's Senior Executive Accused of Groping Woman on Flight | Image: Shutterstock
