Published 22:38 IST, October 6th 2024
Cases Lodged in Haridwar Over Provocative Slogans During Protest Against Narsinghanand
Police have registered four cases for provocative slogans raised during demonstrations held here against remarks made on Prophet Muhammad by priest Yati Narsinghanand.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cases Lodged in Haridwar Over Provocative Slogans During Protest Against Narsinghanand | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:38 IST, October 6th 2024