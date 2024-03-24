Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:05 IST
Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Names Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani in FIR
TMC leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani have been named in the CBI FIR in the cash-for-query case.
Cash-for-query case: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani have been named in the first information report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The FIR is related to the 'Cash-for-query' case. On March 22, CBI conducted searches on premises linked to Mahua Moitra in Kolkata, Krishnanagar and Karimpur in West Bengal.
Earlier, the Lokpal had directed the CBI to probe deeper into the case and submit its findings in six months. The FIR was registered after the agency's preliminary enquiry had been conducted into the allegations made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against Mahua Moitra.
Charges against Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani have been charged with "criminal conspiracy, offences related to public servant being bribed, offence relating to bribing of a public servant and abetment".
Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha
Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 for "unethical conduct" after an investigation by a Parliamentary Committee into allegations against her. The TMC member rejected allegations against her, while calling them "politically motivated". Moitra said the CBI raids were "done with the sole intention of hindering” her campaign process and “creating a negative perception about me in the run-up to poll day".
Moitra has written to the Election Commission of India with allegations of harassment against the CBI.
Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:33 IST
