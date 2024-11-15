Published 11:00 IST, November 15th 2024
Caught on Cam: 4-Year-Old on Cycle Run Over by Car in MP's Betul, Climbs Out Safe
A four-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, as seen in the video.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A four-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, as seen in the video. | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:51 IST, November 15th 2024