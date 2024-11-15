sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Caught on Cam: 4-Year-Old on Cycle Run Over by Car in MP's Betul, Climbs Out Safe

Published 11:00 IST, November 15th 2024

Caught on Cam: 4-Year-Old on Cycle Run Over by Car in MP's Betul, Climbs Out Safe

A four-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, as seen in the video.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A four-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, as seen in the video.
A four-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, as seen in the video. | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:51 IST, November 15th 2024

Madhya Pradesh