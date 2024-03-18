×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Kolkata Building Collapse: 2 Dead, 21 Were Trapped, Rescue Ops On at Rubble Site in Metiabruz

At least 13 people were rescued from the site, while a search operation is underway to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Kolkata Building Collapse: In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area, informed the director in charge of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Abhijit Pandey.

As per latest reports, two people have reportedly been killed while several others were injured in the accident.

CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation

West Bengal Chief Minister was at the accident site to inspect the situation. The CM also announced compensation for the kin of the deceased and those affected in the accident. “We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue,” the CM posted on X.

Taking to X, she posted, “Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under- construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster.”

Commenting on the rescue operations, Abhijit Pandey, Director Fire and Disaster Management said, “As many as 21 people were stuck under debris after a 5-storey under-construction building collapsed in Metiabruz, South Kolkata. Search & rescue operation underway. Further details awaited.” He, however, added that five people have been rescued so far.

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said, “A building has collapsed. 13 people have just been rescued as part of the rescue operation. More people are likely to be trapped under the debris.”

At least 13 people were rescued from the collapsed site, officials said, adding that a search operation is underway to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.

"An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on," a police official said.

Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed.

There was a loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area, they said.

"Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," said a local resident.

The Collapsed Building Was Illegally Constructed: Opposition Blames Govt

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called the construction illegal | @SuvenduWB

"A 5-storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134," West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted from his X handle, adding that the particular area falls under the 'citadel' of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. 

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted on X that thebuilding collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134 | @SuvenduWB

Urging the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the Kolkata Police Commissioner to involve the West Bengal State Disaster Management Team in the ongoing rescue and relief operation, Adhikari posted, "I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team that can help in rescuing the victims, be it fire servicemen, police or any other team." 

However, there were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident. Further updates are awaited.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:08 IST

