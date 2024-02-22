English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Caught on Cam: Disabled Old Man Brutally Beaten Allegedly by Drunk Duo at Gwalior Railway Station

In the viral video, a disabled old man, claimed to be a beggar, was captured in the video clip being brutally beaten up by two men at Gwalior railway station.

Abhishek Tiwari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gwalior: Disturbing visuals from Gwalior Railway Station have surfaced, wherein a disabled old man was captured being allegedly brutally beaten by two persons under the influence of alcohol, drawing a massive criticism on social media with a demand of stringent action against the two ruthless men. The incident is claimed to have taken place on the platform number-4 of Gwalior railway station, which was recorded on phone by another passenger and shared on social media.

In the video, an old man, who appeared to be disabled with his leg, was captured in the video clip being beaten up by two men. The two accused are seen hitting the victim with hands and legs and throwing his belongings on the platform.

No complaint has been received in the matter, says GRP

Not only this, one of the accused is also seen allegedly pressing his leg on the old man’s chest, while the victim is trying to evade his attacks. The unknown accused persons even shouted and abused the victim.

As per claims being made with the viral video that the two accused were under the influence of alcohol during the entire assault incident and were miffed by the old man, who reportedly was begging money from them.  

After the video was put on social media, it immediately went viral drawing attention from the netizens.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Gwalior Railway Station has admitted that the viral video is of the railway station in Gwalior. However, the railway police asserted that no complaint has been received by the GRP pertaining to the matter.

The railway police has stated that an inquiry will be initiated after any complaint is received pertaining to the incident. 
 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 22:21 IST

