Advertisement

Gwalior: Disturbing visuals from Gwalior Railway Station have surfaced, wherein a disabled old man was captured being allegedly brutally beaten by two persons under the influence of alcohol, drawing a massive criticism on social media with a demand of stringent action against the two ruthless men. The incident is claimed to have taken place on the platform number-4 of Gwalior railway station, which was recorded on phone by another passenger and shared on social media.

In the video, an old man, who appeared to be disabled with his leg, was captured in the video clip being beaten up by two men. The two accused are seen hitting the victim with hands and legs and throwing his belongings on the platform.

Advertisement

No complaint has been received in the matter, says GRP

Not only this, one of the accused is also seen allegedly pressing his leg on the old man’s chest, while the victim is trying to evade his attacks. The unknown accused persons even shouted and abused the victim.

Advertisement

As per claims being made with the viral video that the two accused were under the influence of alcohol during the entire assault incident and were miffed by the old man, who reportedly was begging money from them.

After the video was put on social media, it immediately went viral drawing attention from the netizens.

Advertisement

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Gwalior Railway Station has admitted that the viral video is of the railway station in Gwalior. However, the railway police asserted that no complaint has been received by the GRP pertaining to the matter.

The railway police has stated that an inquiry will be initiated after any complaint is received pertaining to the incident.

