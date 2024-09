Published 12:02 IST, September 19th 2024

Ganpati Visarjan: Roof Collapses During Shobhayatra in Bhandara, Over 30 Women-Children Hurt | VIDEO

Roof collapsed during Ganpati Visarjan 2024 Shobhayatra in Bhandara district, Maharashtra; over 30 women and children were injured - incident caught on cam.