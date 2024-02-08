Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Caught On Camera: A Horrifying Video Of 4 Hyenas Near Bombay Sappers Hill In Pune Goes Viral | WATCH

Pune News: An X (formerly Twitter) user posted the video and warned viewers about the hyenas near Bombay Sappers Hill

Pritam Saha
Viral: Hyena Spotted At Pune
Viral: Hyena Spotted At Pune | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: On Wednesday, a video of a hyena near Bombay Sappers Hill in Pune went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. An X (formerly Twitter) user named Prashant Gandhi posted the video and warned viewers that "Three to four hyenas spotted near Bombay Sappers Hill. Please use caution if you are heading towards Dighi or Dhanori."

This event comes after another widely shared video on social media featuring a hyena running freely on the streets of Lohegaon, particularly in the neighbourhood of Pride World City. Local housing societies issued a warning after residents expressed worries about the sighting. As a safety precaution, residents were asked to avoid going for walks in the early morning or at night.

Read: VIRAL: Hyena Wandering Down The Road Near Housing Complex, Residents Are On High Alert | WATCH

Advertisement

Concerns in the community were heightened when the hyena was seen in the video wandering the sidewalk and road between DY Patil College and Pride World City. Yet, the forest department and an animal rescue-focused NGO have both claimed that these wild creatures have lived inside the city's boundaries, particularly in its outskirts. They make it clear that there is no reason to be overly alarmed or panicked about them.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

