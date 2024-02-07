Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Caught on Camera: CES Director Harsh Mander Shoves Republic Reporter, Evades Questions

The incident unfolded when our reporter was seeking information from Mander concerning Oxfam and Action Aid.

Digital Desk
Harsh Mander Assaults Republic TV Reporter
Harsh Mander Assaults Republic TV Reporter | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Republic TV journalist Aaquil Jameel found himself at the centre of a contentious situation as he was manhandled by Harsh Mander and his team while posing questions to the Centre for Equity Studies (CES) director regarding alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations involving CES. The incident unfolded when our reporter was seeking information from Mander concerning Oxfam and Action Aid. Harsh Mander, seemingly agitated, lost his composure and physically confronted Jameel.  

Republic TV's Question That Left Harsh Mander Furious.

  • Harsh Mander, did you take money from OXFAM & ACTION AID?
  • Which organizations were donors to the Centre for Equity Studies?

The incident has been caught on camera and is being widely circulated on social media. Watch it here. 

Mander's unruly behaviour comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at Mander's residence and office in connection with the case related to alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. As part of its preliminary investigation, the agency questioned several people related to the case.

Earlier in September 2021, the Directorate of Enforcement conducted raids at the premises linked to Mander in connection with an alleged money laundering case. According to the ED, the raids were conducted at his residence, office and a children's home run by him in the city.

In March this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recommended a CBI inquiry against IAS-turned-social activist Mander's Aman Biradari NGO for alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations.

The MHA's recommendations were sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an inquiry against Mander's NGO.

 

 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

