Advertisement

New Delhi: A distressing incident took place on the streets of Delhi Sabzi Mandi area, where a man caught on camera harassing and abusing a woman.

On Wednesday, a woman faced harassment at the hands of her neighbor, who's name is Kapil.

Advertisement

image of the incident

Caught on camera, the footage reveals the harrowing incident faced by the victim as Kapil subjected her to verbal abuse and unwelcome advances.

Despite her attempts to break free, Kapil persisted, leaving the woman in a state of distress. The neighbors and passersby intervened to rescue the woman from her tormentor's grip, as shown in the video.

Advertisement

image of the incident

Upon receiving reports of the incident, Delhi Police came to action. A case has been registered by the Delhi Police, and the matter is under investigation.