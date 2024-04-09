×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Caught on Camera: Delhi Man Exposes Possible Petrol Pump Tampering by Female Workers | WATCH

New Delhi petrol pump fraud video goes viral. User "ghar ka kalesh" posts on platform X, hits 550K views.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Delhi man accuses petrol pump employees of manipulating machine setting
Delhi man accuses petrol pump employees of manipulating machine setting | Image:X
New Delhi: In recent years, many cases of fraud have been reported at petrol pumps, where workers were caught cheating customers. People are talking about it a lot on social media, sharing reports and videos about them. recently, a man from Delhi shared a video online alleging that the employees at a petrol pump tampered with the machine settings. 

In this recent incident, according to the post, it happened at the petrol pump in Sadiq Nagar when the man bought diesel worth Rs 500. 

The video rapidly went viral, prompting viewers to share their own encounters with similar scams. The exact date of the incident remains unconfirmed. 

The video was shared on social media platform X (formerly twitter) by a user with the handle "ghar ka kalesh." The post was captioned, “Kalesh b/w a Guy and Group of Ladies Worker of Petrol Pump over guy claims that these ladies were started setting something in Machine after he asked for 500RS Diesel, Sadiq Nagar Delhi”  

The post crossed over 550,000 views, grabbing significant attention from various social media users  
 
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Viral

