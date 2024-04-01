Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:44 IST
Caught on Camera: Leopard Enters Delhi's Wazirabad, Attacks Resident; Several Injured
As per reports, at least 4 to 5 people were attacked by the big cat and said to be injured. The injured were rushed to the hospital.
New Delhi: On Monday, a leopard was spotted in a residential area in Wazirabad in Northwest Delhi, triggering panic among the residents. A video surfaced showing the leopard jumping off the roof, and residents in panic, with several trying to capture the moment on camera.
Videos surfaced on social media showing the leopard being chased by some people and others running in panic.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, information about the incident was received around 6.20 am and two fire tenders were sent to the spot. "With the help of the locals, the officials locked the leopard in a room. The injured were sent to a hospital," Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.
A local said the leopard was first spotted around 4:30 am and a PCR call was made at 5:15 am. It tried to attack over a dozen people and injured some of them, PTI reported citing the resident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said that a call about the leopard entering a house was received from Jagatpur village, following which the local police reached the spot and forest department officials were informed.
According to officials, some five people were injured in the leopard attack and three of them have been identified as Mahender, Akash and Rampal.
"With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital," an official said.
Furthermore, with the help of the residents, the leopard was locked up in a room.
(Inputs from PTI)
