Without a seatbelt, the driver was thrown from his flipping SUV, soaring roughly 16 feet through the air. | Image: X

New Delhi: A harrowing incident unfolded at Abu Hasaniya Public Beach in Kuwait as a reckless joyride turned into a perilous crash, narrowly avoiding a catastrophic disaster. A video captured on YouTube captured the heart-stopping moment when a blue-and-white Toyota FJ Cruiser, cruising leisurely alongside the water, suddenly careened out of control, plunging into the Persian Gulf.

The 34-year-old driver, identified as the sole occupant of the SUV, slammed the accelerator, propelling the vehicle into the water at high speed. What ensued was a terrifying sequence of events as the SUV spiraled out of control, flipping violently before coming to a rest on its side. In a shocking twist, the driver was ejected through the side window and hurled roughly 16 feet through the air, landing in the shallow waters of the Gulf.

Watch the Flipping SUV On Kuwait Beach

Miraculously, despite the chaotic flips and spins, the driver emerged with only minor injuries, limping away from the scene. However, the same fortune did not befall the ill-fated Toyota FJ Cruiser, which sustained significant damage and was later towed away by local fire services.

Authorities from the Mubarak Al-Kabeer area swiftly responded to the scene, with the fire department retrieving the submerged vehicle from the sea. The SUV was seized by the police, though it remains unclear if the driver will face charges for his reckless actions.

Netizens react

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, with many condemning the driver's irresponsible behavior. Social media users likened the driver's actions to that of a child playing with dangerous toys, expressing astonishment at his survival and criticizing his lack of regard for safety.

Fortunately, the beach was relatively empty at the time of the accident, preventing more serious injuries or fatalities. Witnesses recounted the swift action of an individual in the water, who managed to escape harm's way just moments before the SUV embarked on its chaotic trajectory.