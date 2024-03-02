English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Suspect Caught on CCTV Camera

The first visuals of a suspect involved in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case that left at least 10 injured on Friday has surfaced.

Digital Desk
Rameshwaram Blast cafe suspect caught on camera
Rameshwaram Blast cafe suspect caught on camera | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: The first visuals of a suspect involved in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case that left at least 10 injured on Friday has surfaced. The investigators suspect that he was wearing a cap and had specs on. In the footage, the suspect was seen carrying a pack and went to the restaurant in guise of having a meal. He was further seen carrying a plate and walking towards the part of restaurant where the blast took place. 

CCTV image of Bengaluru Cafe bomber caught on cam



The man is also said to be using a mobile phone to hide his face from the CCTV. Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths suspect that he may have conducted a recce of the cafe earlier.

Bengaluru Cafe Blast Suspect Caught On Cam


BJP Questions Congress Govt's 'Appeasement' Politics Over Downplaying Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

The BJP lashed out at Congress government for giving a free run to "fundamentalists", accusing Siddaramaiah and his cabinet for downplaying the downplaying the terror attack as "appeasement politics".

After meeting with the victims, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi pulled up the state government for not taking recent incidents like the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at the Karnataka Assembly seriously.

Talking to the media, Joshi said, "If the Congress government had taken the Assembly incident seriously, this incident would not have happened today...Fundamentalists are getting support from Congress, hence all these things are happening..."

Questioning Congress' intention, BJP's Tejashwi Surya stated that the reason behind Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara downplaying the whole incident was "nothing but appeasement politics."

" Even before the police said anything, Congress claimed that it was a cylinder blast...Congress called it business rivalry. Why did they jump to these conclusions. It is for the NIA to disclose," said Surya. Referring to the recent incident where Congress' Syed Naseer Hussain was greeted with "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at the Vidhan Soudha, Surya said, "When Pakistan slogans were raised, Congress said it was a twisted video. Congress is soft on anti-national organisations like PFI  and SFI. Congress leader B. K. Hariprasad even said that Pakistan is not an enemy state. Pakistan is an enemy of BJP. Such statements prove Congress' intentions."

After the NIA and the FSL, NSG commandos reached the site today. Addressing the media, Shivakumar said that seven to eight teams have formed to probe the incident from all angles. He also said that the age of the attackers range between 28 to 30.

Cafe Issues Statement After Tragic Incident

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch today. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations.

Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and pray for their speedy recovery," said Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Rameshwaram Cafe.

 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 07:56 IST

