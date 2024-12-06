Caught Red-Handed: 14-Year-Old Steals ₹45,000 from Medical Store, Video Emerges

Meanwhile, in a dramatic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a 26-year-old groom from Dungrawali village reportedly chased down and caught an alleged thief who had stolen a currency note from his garland, which was made of Rs 50 notes. The incident took place on Saturday during the groom’s pre-wedding celebrations and gained widespread attention on Monday (November 25) when a video of the event was shared online.

The groom, Dev Kumar, was on his way to a temple with his family after completing the ghudchadhi (groom’s horse ride) ceremony. During the rituals, a thief allegedly grabbed a currency note from the cash garland worn by Dev’s nephew, Vansh Kumar, and fled in a mini-truck. Dev, determined to catch the thief, gave chase on a passing motorcycle along the Delhi-Dehradun highway.