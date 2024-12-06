Published 21:15 IST, December 6th 2024
Caught Red-Handed: 14-Year-Old Steals ₹45,000 from Medical Store, Video Emerges
A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly committing burglary at a medical store in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba, police said on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Kishore.
According to police, the accused Kishore stole Rs 45,000 after barging into the medical store. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera.
The accused committed burglary by opening the shutter of the medical store.
14-Year-Old Steals Cash from Medical Store | WATCH
The officials said that the medical store operator caught the accused and handed him over to the police.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, officials said.
