  Caught Red-Handed: Police Sub-Inspector Nabbed Taking Bribe of Rs 1 Lakh At Surat Railway Station

Published 17:41 IST, September 28th 2024

Caught Red-Handed: Police Sub-Inspector Nabbed Taking Bribe of Rs 1 Lakh At Surat Railway Station

A police sub-inspector posted at Athwalines police station was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh at Surat railway station, an official said on Saturday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Police official arrested for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh at Surat Railway station
Police official arrested for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh at Surat Railway station | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
