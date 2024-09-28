Published 17:41 IST, September 28th 2024
Caught Red-Handed: Police Sub-Inspector Nabbed Taking Bribe of Rs 1 Lakh At Surat Railway Station
A police sub-inspector posted at Athwalines police station was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh at Surat railway station, an official said on Saturday
Police official arrested for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh at Surat Railway station | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
