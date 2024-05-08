Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four accused including a translator for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of Indian nationals to Russia on pretext of providing them better job opportunities and sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. According to the sources from the probe agency, the accused are being interrogated to ascertain the truth regarding other people involved in the racket.

The accused have been identified as Arun and Yesudas Junior alias Priyan, both residents of Kerala’s Trivandrum, Nijil Jobi Bensam, a resident of Kanyakumari and Anthony Michael Elangovan, a resident of Mumbai.

CBI is further investigating the matter

A senior official from the CBI stated that on March 6, the agency had busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting gullible youths on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad.

During the investigation into the case, it was found that the accused were operating as an organised network and were luring Indian nationals through social media on pretext of providing them highly paid jobs in Russia.

Allegedly, the victims, after being taken to Russia by the accused, were sent for training in combat roles against their wishes and were allegedly deployed at front bases in the Russia - Ukraine War Zone.

During the probe, it came to fore that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone, which put their lives at risk.

As per the official, "A case of human trafficking was registered against private Visa Consultancy Firms and agents who were involved in the trafficking of Indian Nationals to Russia under the guise of better employment and high-paying jobs. The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several States across the country and beyond."

It is being said that accused Nijil Jobi Bensam was working in Russia on a contract basis as a Translator and was one of the key members of the racket operating in Russia for facilitating the recruitment of Indian nationals in the Russian Army.

Accused Michael Anthony was allegedly facilitating his co-accused Faisal Baba based in Dubai and others in Russia in getting the Visa processing done in Chennai. On the other hand, Arun and Yesudas were playing the role as the main recruiters of Indian nationals belonging to Kerala and Tamil Nadu for the Russian Army.

