sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • CBI Arrests DRM of East Coast Railway Division for Taking Rs 25 Lakh Bribe

Published 20:48 IST, November 17th 2024

CBI Arrests DRM of East Coast Railway Division for Taking Rs 25 Lakh Bribe

The CBI has arrested a divisional railway manager of the East Coast Railway for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the owner of a private company.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CBI
Representational | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:48 IST, November 17th 2024