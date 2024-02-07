Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Seven Railways employees and a private company named Bhartia Infra Projects Limited have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation for an alleged Rs 60 crore bribery case related to projects in the North East Frontier Railway zone between 2016 and 2023. The six officials named as accused are the then deputy chief engineer of construction, Rampal, the then deputy chief engineer AXENs Jitendra Jha and BU Laskar and the then senior superintendent engineers Rituraj Gogoi, Dhiraj Bhagawat, Manoj Saikia and Mithun Das.

This case first came to the notice of the central agency when it arrested a senior section engineer of the North East Frontier Railway, Santosh Kumar, in a Rs 2 crore bribery case. Kumar's residence was searched and it was during this search that the CBI reportedly acquired materials indicating that Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd had given bribes worth over Rs 60 crore to various railway officials.

Advertisement

The materials gathered gave a full list of the Railways officials who were associated with the company's projects and had been given bribes between 2016 and 2023 in the form of cash and account transfers to bank accounts held by family members.

As for the company itself, officials say that Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd was given six projects by the North East Frontier Railway between 2016 and 2022 which ranged from the construction of a station yard to the building of a single line tunnel.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.