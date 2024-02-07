Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:08 IST

CBI Books 7 Railways Officials, Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd in Rs 60 Crore Bribery Case

Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd, the company accused of bribing several Railways officials, was involved in six projects for the North East Frontier Railway.

Digital Desk
CBI
CBI has booked seven Railways officials and a private company in a Rs 60 crore bribery case. | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Seven Railways employees and a private company named Bhartia Infra Projects Limited have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation for an alleged Rs 60 crore bribery case related to projects in the North East Frontier Railway zone between 2016 and 2023. The six officials named as accused are the then deputy chief engineer of construction, Rampal, the then deputy chief engineer AXENs Jitendra Jha and BU Laskar and the then senior superintendent engineers Rituraj Gogoi, Dhiraj Bhagawat, Manoj Saikia and Mithun Das.

This case first came to the notice of the central agency when it arrested a senior section engineer of the North East Frontier Railway, Santosh Kumar, in a Rs 2 crore bribery case. Kumar's residence was searched and it was during this search that the CBI reportedly acquired materials indicating that Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd had given bribes worth over Rs 60 crore to various railway officials. 

Advertisement

The materials gathered gave a full list of the Railways officials who were associated with the company's projects and had been given bribes between 2016 and 2023 in the form of cash and account transfers to bank accounts held by family members.  

As for the company itself, officials say that Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd was given six projects by the North East Frontier Railway between 2016 and 2022 which ranged from the construction of a station yard to the building of a single line tunnel. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries5 minutes ago

  3. Teen Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class Board Exams With Left Hand

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending

    Business News8 minutes ago

  5. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement