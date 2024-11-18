sb.scorecardresearch
  • CBI Files Chargesheet Against Accused in Online Trading Scam in Assam

Published 23:28 IST, November 18th 2024

CBI Files Chargesheet Against Accused in Online Trading Scam in Assam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Monalisa Das, a representative of DB Stock Consultancy, in connection with an online trading scam in Assam, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI searches home of BJP MLA; residence of many former municipality chairman
CBI Files Chargesheet Against Accused in Online Trading Scam in Assam | Image: PTI/Representative Image
