CBI Files Chargesheet Against Accused in Online Trading Scam in Assam
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Monalisa Das, a representative of DB Stock Consultancy, in connection with an online trading scam in Assam, officials said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI Files Chargesheet Against Accused in Online Trading Scam in Assam | Image: PTI/Representative Image
23:28 IST, November 18th 2024