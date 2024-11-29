CBI Files Chargesheet in RG Kar Financial Irregularities Case, Names Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata: On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a chargesheet in a case involving financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Officials stated that former Principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh, along with four others, have been named in the chargesheet.

An official release stated that on November 29, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the Special Judge, CBI Court, Alipore, against: (1) Dr Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata; (2) Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, former House Staff at RG Kar; (3) Biplab Singha, owner of M/s Maa Tara Traders; (4) Suman Hazra, owner of M/s Hazra Medical; and (5) Afsar Ali Khan, Additional Security and key person at M/s Eshan Cafe.

"This case was registered in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta regarding financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata," the CBI said.

Ghosh was being investigated for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a Calcutta High Court bench that ordered the CBI to investigate the matter.

Earlier, on August 26, the CBI completed a second round of polygraph tests on Dr. Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The body of the trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide protests. A civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested shortly after.

Meanwhile, Roy, the main accused, has claimed that he was falsely framed in the matter and alleged that former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had conspired against him.

While being taken from Sealdah Court on November 11 after a hearing, Roy, from the police van, shouted at reporters, stating that the former CP had conspired and framed him. He further claimed that there were other high-ranking officers involved in the case and that he had been threatened by them.

"I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me... They had threatened me, and there were other big officers involved," Roy said.