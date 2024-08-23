sb.scorecardresearch
  • CBI Obtains Sanction From Court To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

Published 18:33 IST, August 23rd 2024

CBI Obtains Sanction From Court To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained the required sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal
CBI obtains sanction from court to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal | Image: Republic
17:07 IST, August 23rd 2024