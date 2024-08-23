Published 18:33 IST, August 23rd 2024
CBI Obtains Sanction From Court To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained the required sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
CBI obtains sanction from court to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:07 IST, August 23rd 2024