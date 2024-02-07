Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

CBI Raids Engineer, Others in Rs 2,200cr Kiru Hydro Power Project Scam

The raids are conducted in connection with alleged graft flagged by former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in awarding the contract for the Rs 2,200cr civil work

Gursimran Singh
The raids are conducted in connection with alleged graft flagged by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor
The raids are conducted in connection with alleged graft flagged by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor | Image:Kiru Project
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday evening carried out raids at several locations in Kishtwar district of Jammu. The raids are conducted in connection with alleged graft flagged by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in awarding the contract for the Rs 2,200 crore civil work for the Kiru Hydro Power Project in Kishtwar in 2019.

Officials informed Republic that the house of a junior engineer engaged in Kiru Hydroelectric Project has been raided and a mobile phone, laptop along with several other documents have been seized. Some other locations were also said to have been searched by the CBI during the investigation yesterday.

CBI in its FIR said, "J&K Government recommended for investigation by CBI into allegations of malpractices in award of contract, with respect of civil works of Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project, on the basis of reports of Anti-Corruption Bureau, UT of J&K and Power Development Department, Govt. of J&K. Perusal of these reports reveals that in award of Civil Works package of Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed and though a decision was taken in 47th Board Meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd.) for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction, after cancellation of ongoing tendering process, same was not implemented (as per decision taken in the 48th Board meeting) and tender was finally awarded to M/s Patel Engineering Ltd.”

"Therefore, a regular case is registered against Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, the then Chairman, CVPPPL; M S Babu, the then MD, CVPPPL; M K Mital, the then Director, CVPPPL; Arun Kumar Mishra, the then Director, CVPPPL; M/s Patel Engineering Ltd. and unknown others u/s 120-B RPC r/w 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of the J&K PC Act, Samvat, 2006 and is entrusted to Sh. Mahesh Kumar, ASP, CBI, ACB, Jammu for investigation,” added FIR copy.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

