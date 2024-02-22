Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 10:31 IST
CBI Raids Former J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik In Corruption Case Linked To Kiru Hydroelectric Project
CBI is conducting raids at 30 locations in corruption case linked to awarding of a Kiru Hydroelectric project contract
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raids at the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday, February 22. The agency is conducting raids at more than 30 places including Satyapal malik's residence.
The raids are being carried out as part of CBI's investigation into alleged corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru Hydroelectric project contract in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
It has been alleged that Satya Pal Malik has been offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for the approval of two crucial files, one of which involved the Kiru Hydroelectric power project.
(This is a breaking copy)
