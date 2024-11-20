Published 21:28 IST, November 20th 2024
CBI Summons Audit Company Employee Gaurav Mehta In Bitcoin Ponzi Scam Case
The CBI on Wednesday summoned Gaurav Mehta, an audit company employee, in connection with the over Rs 6,000-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam case.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
CBI summons audit company employee Gaurav Mehta in Bitcoin ponzi scam case | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:28 IST, November 20th 2024