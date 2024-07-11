Published 10:26 IST, July 11th 2024
CBI Likely to File Charge Sheet Against Youth for Circulating 'Doctored' UGC-NET Paper Screenshot
The CBI is likely to file a charge sheet against a youth who allegedly circulated a "doctored" screenshot of the UGC-NET paper on Telegram which led to the cancellation of the exam after an alert from the Union Home Ministry about a possible "breach", officials said.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI to File Charge Sheet Against Youth for Circulating Doctored UGC-NET Paper Screenshot | Image: PTI
10:26 IST, July 11th 2024