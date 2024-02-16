Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:40 IST
CBSE Big Update: Board Issues Clarification Over Class 12 Exam Postponement | READ HERE
CBSE officials emphasized that the Class 12 board examinations remain on schedule as previously announced, with no changes or postponements attributed to extern
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come forward to address a fabricated letter circulating on social media, falsely claiming that the Class 12 board examinations were postponed due to the ongoing farmers' protest. CBSE has unequivocally denounced the misleading document, labeling it as fake and aimed at sowing unnecessary panic among students and parents. The contrived letter, which gained traction on various social media platforms, created confusion and anxiety among stakeholders, prompting CBSE to take swift action to dispel the rumors and set the records straight.
In a statement, CBSE officials emphasized that the Class 12 board examinations remain on schedule as previously announced, with no changes or postponements attributed to external factors such as the farmers' protest.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Delhi's trade loss due to farmers' protestWeb Stories20 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.