Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come forward to address a fabricated letter circulating on social media, falsely claiming that the Class 12 board examinations were postponed due to the ongoing farmers' protest. CBSE has unequivocally denounced the misleading document, labeling it as fake and aimed at sowing unnecessary panic among students and parents. The contrived letter, which gained traction on various social media platforms, created confusion and anxiety among stakeholders, prompting CBSE to take swift action to dispel the rumors and set the records straight.

In a statement, CBSE officials emphasized that the Class 12 board examinations remain on schedule as previously announced, with no changes or postponements attributed to external factors such as the farmers' protest.

Advertisement

#CBSE FACT CHECK!

Beware! The following letter under circulation is FAKE and misleading. The board has not taken any such decision. pic.twitter.com/30CKR3VffO — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 16, 2024