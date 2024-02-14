English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

CBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2024: Board Issues Advisory For Students as Farmers Protest Intensifies

CBSE has emphasized the importance of timely arrival at examination centers. This year, 5,80,192 students will undertake the board exams.

Isha Bhandari
CBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2024: Board Issues Advisory For Students as Farmers Protest Intensifies
CBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2024: Board Issues Advisory For Students as Farmers Protest Intensifies | Image:PTI
New Delhi: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) prepares to kickstart the board exams for class 10th and 12th from February 15, a comprehensive advisory has been issued for students, parents, and schools in light of the prevailing situation in Delhi and surrounding areas owing to farmers' protest. With an estimated 39 lakh students from 26 countries in India and abroad gearing up to appear for the exams, CBSE has emphasized the importance of timely arrival at examination centers. This year, 5,80,192 students will undertake the board exams from 877 examination centers in Delhi alone.

CBSE guidelines students should take a look at

Given the challenging traffic conditions and potential delays, CBSE has mandated that students reach their respective examination centers no later than 10:00 am, considering that the exams commence at 10:30 am. 

To mitigate transportation hurdles, students are encouraged to utilize the smoothly operating metro services.

The advisory reiterated the significance of adhering to local conditions, traffic dynamics, and weather forecasts while planning the journey to the examination center. Only those arriving before 10:00 am will be granted entry, underscoring the necessity of early departure from home.

All schools have been urged to extend support and guidance to parents and students, emphasizing proactive planning and timely arrivals. The advisory further emphasized the need for students to familiarize themselves with the examination center's location well in advance and meticulously plan their travel to ensure punctuality throughout the examination period.

In light of the critical importance of punctuality and adherence to guidelines, CBSE's advisory serves as a proactive measure to ensure a smooth and stress-free examination experience for all students giving the board examination. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

